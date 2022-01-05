news, court-and-crime,

Police are searching for four men after a violent armed home invasion in the Hunter this week, during which a man was hit in the head with a gun. The home invaders - one armed with a shotgun - entered the property on Windermere Avenue at Woodberry about 5am on Monday while people were asleep inside. They threatened a 56-year-old man and demanded he hand over cash before one of the intruders struck him in the back of the head with the shotgun. All four bandits fled the scene a short time later, police said. Paramedics treated the 56-year-old at the scene for minor injuries. Four other people - including children - were asleep inside the home at the time of the incident. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the violent home invasion. They are calling for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Windermere Avenue and surrounds between 4.30am and 5.30am on Monday to contact police. Investigators are particularly interested in CCTV and dash cam footage from the area at the time. Information can be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the online reporting portal.

