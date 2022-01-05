newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NEWCASTLE Australia Day harbour swim organisers have offered discounted early bird registration for this year's event. Participants who register online by January 24 will pay $60 for the 1400-metre swim, instead of $90, and the 700-metre social swim will cost $40, instead of $60. The annual event is one of Australia's richest ocean swims and will return to Newcastle Harbour for the 25th time on January 26. Stockton Surf Life Saving Club is predicting more than 500 competitors will take part in the charity swim, lured by more than $3500 in prize money. The swim is the surf club's largest fundraiser and is sponsored by the City of Newcastle and Port Waratah Coal Services. Club spokesman Daniel Danuser said the event raised much needed funds for the club's vital surf life saving activities. "We deliver a high quality event that importantly raises vital funds for our surf patrols and lifesaving operations at Stockton beach," Mr Danuser said. The swim features a social single crossing of the harbour, or 700-metre swim, starting at 11am and double crossing race of 1400 metres starting at 10am. Male and female 1400m winners receive $1000 each, second $500 each and third $250 each, making the swim one of Australia's richest open water events. Ferries will be available to take swimmers from Newcastle to Stockton for the social swim start. Water-safety staff on boards, jet skis and rubber duckies accompany swimmers across the harbour. Once a year swimmers are legally allowed to cross the world's largest coal port from Stockton to Newcastle, when the harbour master gives the surf club the all-clear to start the race. "The shipping takes precedence over anything else, so we are really lucky in Newcastle that they're willing to suspend shipping for that two or three-hour window so we can swim," Mr Danuser said. Newcastle-bred Olympic swimmers Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Justin Norris are both previous winners. Entrants must be 14 or older to participate in the 1400-metre double crossing, and 12 or older to swim the 700-metre lap. Swimmers in the 700-metre event are allowed to use flippers and other swimming devices. For more information and entries please visit www.crowdcatcher.com.au IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

