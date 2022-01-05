sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE have rebounded at the Bradman Cup after defeating Greater Illawarra by 29 runs at Belmont's Cahill Oval on Wednesday. Following a rain-delayed start, losing the toss and being sent into bat, the Novocastrians made 152 and eventually dismissed the visitors for 123. Kel Wilson opened the innings for Newcastle and scored 46 from 73 deliveries while teammate Harry Campbell later took 3-28. Illawarra's best performers were Bailey Abela (4-23) and Tom Fletcher (51). Newcastle, who are hosting the under-16 boy's NSW Country tournament, lost Tuesday's fixture. Elsewhere on Wednesday and ACT Southern Districts (7-131) maintained their unbeaten run by chasing down Central North (7-127) at Feighan Oval No.2. Riverina (5-136) accounted for Central Coast (131) at Kahibah Oval and Western (9-220) overcame North Coastal (152) at Cardiff No.2. Competition continues on Thursday with Newcastle up against Western. The last round gets played Friday. Meanwhile, at the under-19 women's NSW Country Championships on Wednesday and Newcastle (60) went down to Greater Illawarra (4-147) by 87 runs after rain saw the 40-over fixture transferred from Raymond Terrace to Swansea's Chapman Oval. Central North, ACT Southern Districts and Riverina were the other winners on day one. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

