Lakefest is an annual aquatic festival celebrating all things boating on beautiful Lake Macquarie. This year's festival will be bigger than ever with active and passive events for all ages over a whole month from January 26 to February 26. "Lakefest was created by a number of Lake Macquarie clubs in 2013, following a highly successful Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta," says Lakefest spokesperson and Royal Motor Club - Toronto Commodore Mel Steiner. "A debrief realised there was an opportunity to create an aquatic festival that promoted sailing, other water-based activities, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region in general. Since then it has grown year on year." Many Lakefest events are charity fundraisers with almost $60,000 raised in 2020. "This year's beneficiaries will be the Hunter branch of the Cancer Council of NSW, The Samaritans and Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue," Mel said. Lakefest 2022 opens on Australia Day, with the hugely popular Wangi Amateur Sailing Club (WASC) Australia Day Regatta. WASC has been running this spectacular event for the last 26 years, and 2022 sees it incorporated into Lakefest for the first time. The Australia Day Regatta be followed by a Combined Twilight Race at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club (LMYC) on January 28. This will be the curtain-raiser for the first round of the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club Lakefest Regatta with up to 70 yachts expected for an RKR Interclub buoy course race on January 29. Round two will be Interclub windward/leeward races on February 12 on the LMYC, Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto (RMYCT) and WASC courses. On the weekend of February 5-6, there'll be the hugely popular Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta, hosted by Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto. While raising money for cancer support, sailors will circumnavigate the lake in a Dinghy Dash, One-Lap Dash, 12-Hour Challenge and the 24-Hour Classic Endurance Race. The Classic Boatfest Boat Bits Bonanza will be held at Rathmines Park on Sunday, February 6, hosted by Lake Macquarie Classic Boats Association. Friday, February 11 Wangi Amateur Sailing Club will host a Combined Twilight Race with a tender service so sailors can anchor and enjoy the after-race entertainment at the club. The following day, February 12, the Classic Boatshed will conduct its annual "Raid" on Toronto, as the superbly restored St Ayles skiff rows out from Rathmines bound for the Royal Motor Yacht Club. Also at RMYC, on February 13, there'll be the second running of the club's annual She Skippers Race. This year, Wangi Amateur Sailing Club is hosting the Lakefest Ball, on February 19 in the beautifully restored Rathmines Hall. Finally, buckle your swashes as Lakefest concludes with the Belmont 16s Junior Pirate Fun Day, on February 26. For more information: www.lakefest.com.au

For more information: www.lakefest.com.au