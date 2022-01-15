Lakefest 2022, Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, Cruising Division

Lakefest will include a Cruising Division event for the very first time in 2022 running over the weekend of February 5-6. Hosted by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, the cruising division will run in conjunction with other Lakefest events that weekend, including the Heaven Can Wait Charity Regatta and Classic Boat Bits Bonanza. The addition exemplifies how Lakefest has expanded in recent years to provide something for everyone. Cruising will officially commence at Rathmines Park on Saturday, February 5 with a 10am briefing. Some participants may decide to gather on the Friday and anchor up overnight. Boats will then cruise in company around the Lake, with participants encouraged to undertake skills exercises at various locations. The fleet will then anchor up on Saturday night back at Rathmines Park with a BYO gathering ashore. This will also provide a convenient opportunity next day to visit the Boat Bits Bonanza being hosted by the Lake Macquarie Classic Boats Association at Rathmines Park. "It's the first time ever for Lakefest that there will be a cruising event," LMYC Commodore Geoff Edman said. "It will be open to all and appeal to those with motor cruisers and sail boats who don't necessarily want to race that weekend. "For many it will be just another reason to have a sail or cruise around the lake with somewhere to go at the end. "It will provide not only a social focus but also an opportunity to link in with other Lakefest events that weekend like the Heaven Can Wait Regatta and Boat Bits Bonanza." The LMYC Cruising Division was established in 1985 to encourage and support sailors undertake cruises both on Lake Macquarie and further afield. The LMYC Cruising Division recognises that cruising typically happens on boats with crew numbers that are much smaller than on race boats. The smaller crew imposes different requirements for equipment and skills and members are encouraged to understand these challenges and develop the equipment and skills required for safe and enjoyable cruising. LMYC's Cruising Division represents around 80 boats, and 160 members and holds a monthly meeting at the LMYC, with each meeting including a guest speaker focusing on aspects of cruising including cruising experiences, sailing skills equipment and safety. Monthly on-water activities are held on the lake, with annual trips to other locations including Pittwater and Newcastle. The LMYC Cruising Division welcomes any visitors who wish to join in the Lakefest Cruising Division event. All Lakefest events are subject to government health orders regarding Covid restrictions. For more information, visit https://lmyc.com.au/cruising-division/

Lake Macquarie Cruising Yacht Club playing proud role in Lakefest

