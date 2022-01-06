Newcastle Theatre Company's Indie Season set to kick off

our-newcastle, theatre, newcastle theatre company, 84 charing cross rd, trevor

NEWCASTLE Theatre Company's annual 'Indie Season' gives small independent theatre teams the chance to present plays that aren't well known over a week, with the people who see the shows generally finding them to be engaging and entertaining. So it's not surprising that Newcastle Theatre Company is beginning 2022 with two of the indie plays that had to be postponed last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. One of them had to be postponed twice. The first show, 84 Charing Cross Road, is a touring event and will actually be staged first at Maitland Repertory Theatre, with seven performances between this Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 15, followed by five sessions at NTC's Lambton venue between Wednesday, January 19, and Saturday, January 22. The second show, Trevor, a popular American play that looks at the relationship between a monkey (the title character) and a woman who has him as a pet at her home, is being staged by Knock And Run Theatre, a Newcastle company that focuses on staging very different but well-written plays. It will be the year's first show in Newcastle Theatre Company's Lambton venue, with performances between January 8 and 15. 84 Charing Cross Rd has an interesting history. The play is based on the true relationship between Helene Hanff, a New York script-reader who saw an ad in the mid-20th century for a book store in London that handled mail orders, and she wrote to them to see if they could help with her "antiquarian taste in books". And that led to a 20-year relationship between her and the bookshop manager, Frank Doel. Given the fact that they were based on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, their conversations took place through letters, and when Helene learnt that Britain was still under rationing, even though World War II had ended, she sent very large food parcels, with Frank sharing them with other staff members. The play gets audience members to join in with big events, including a royal coronation, and learning on a more basic level how to make things like Yorkshire puddings. And Helene dreamed of one day seeing "the England of English literature". After Frank died, she published their correspondence, using the title which subsequently became the name of this play. And the book was adapted for television in 1975 and then for the stage by James Roose-Evans in 1981. The play is directed by Jo Cooper, who has put together a good cast: Aimée Cavanagh as Helene, Stewart McGowan as Frank, along with Jack Madden, Ann-Maree Day, Bronte Fegan, Sam Rogers, Robert Comber, George Martin and Imogen Cooper. They play an interesting mix of characters, who range in age from teens to very elderly. 84 Charing Cross Rd will have 8pm evening performances at Maitland Repertory Theatre, which is opposite Maitland Town Hall, on Fridays, January 7 and 14, Saturdays, January 8 and 15, and Wednesday, January 12. There will be 2pm matinees on Sunday, January 9, and Saturday, January 15. Tickets - $25, concession $20 - can be booked through www.mrt.org.au or by ringing 0466 332 766, daily from 10am to 2pm. The Newcastle Theatre Company shows are nightly at 8pm from Wednesday, January 19, to Saturday, January 22, plus a 2pm matinee on Saturday, January 22. Tickets $25. Bookings: newrep@bigpond.net.au , or phone 4952 4958. Interestingly, Trevor is the third and final instalment of Knock and Run Theatre's Animal Cracker Trilogy, following the plays Year of the Rooster and Circumference of a Squirrel, with the trilogy bringing out the relatively adult nature of animals who live with human families. Inspired by true events, Trevor is a subversive comedy about fame, success, and the lies we tell ourselves in order to keep people from taking away an erratic, 200-pound chimpanzee. At the centre of this hilarious and heart-wrenching play are two individuals fighting against a world unable to understand their love: Trevor, a chimpanzee who once performed in commercials with the likes of Morgan Fairchild, and his owner Sandra, who swears he would never hurt a fly ... at least not on purpose. It is a moving exploration of family, flawed communication, and humanity. The cast includes James Chapman as Trevor, Karen Lantry as Sandra, who cares for him like a mother, Maddie Baillie, Zac Smith, Patrick Campbell, Ben Louttit, and Nerida Walker. The show is directed by Allison Van Gaal, assisted by Bailey Ackling Beecham. Trevor is written, and played, as an offbeat comedy - but with a serious subtext and questions for the audience which often have them discussing the play after they leave the theatre. And as it was based on a true story, that is appropriate. While Trevor is a chimp, Jones has written him as a down-and-out, moderately talented, actor in Hollywood whose big moment has come and gone and who is bitter that true stardom eluded him. He lives with his 'mother' in a suburban house where he is bored and fills the time stealing her car and terrorising the neighbours, between phone calls to his agent, watching television, and throwing his mother's precious souvenirs all over the place. He is part man, part child - in short, pretty much any mediocre Hollywood actor - a sad failure living life behind a mask. Newcastle Theatre Company: Saturday, January 8, at 7pm; Sunday, January 9, at 2pm; Wednesday, January 12, Friday, January 14, Saturday, January 15, at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: Adult $40; Concession $30; Student $30

