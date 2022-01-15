newsletters, editors-pick-list, bella vista, mayfield, newcastle, 2022, for sale, villas, newcastle herald

Having put the finishing touches on one of Newcastle's most iconic properties, the long-time owners of Bella Vista are looking for a new adventure. John and Sheryl Nisner are selling the 102-year-old property following a 20-year stint that saw them host "thousands" of weddings at the venue between 2001 and 2017. The pair have since converted the heritage residence back into a home and overseen the development of 12 villas that run along the property's eastern wing through to Church Street. The heritage gardens, which were untouched in the development, will be shared between the main home and 12 villas. Eight of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom villas have sold, including one to the Nisner's daughter, extending the family's ongoing link to the property. RELATED: Bella Vista hits the market Wedding venue owners plan retirement Bella Vista villas released to the market Another is set to hit the market soon with a guide of $1.3 million. The Bella Vista mansion itself, which remains the centrepiece of the block on the corner of Crebert and Church streets in Mayfield, hit the market last weekend ahead of a February 4 auction date. There is no price guide for the immaculate five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, however, expectations are believed to be around $3 million. Ray White Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's Darren Penn said the heritage-listed, Torrens title home would demand attention from well beyond Newcastle. "I think our interest is going to be a little bit diverse this time," Mr Penn said. "We've got a suburb that has blossomed - million dollar home sales are commonplace in Mayfield, whereas two years ago they were completely unheard of so we have a very different marketplace. "Comparing this property to properties one or two kilometres [closer to the CBD] ... if you could pick this up and put it there you would more than double the price. "So what we have here is something completely unique." The addition of the villas will stand as a key part of the Nisner's legacy at Bella Vista. Occupying space that was previously overgrown veggie gardens and the carpark, the development took several years to win council approval but has since been the subject of regular compliments from passers-by. The home, which was built for BHP Steelworks manager David Baker in 1919, has famously hosted an assortment of royalty including Queen Elizabeth II in 1954. Recent renovations have helped restore aspects of the property's original layout and enhance the "homely feel" its owners will miss dearly. "I've never been attached to a home like I am this," Mrs Nisner said. "It's got so much detail and so much craftsmanship ... it feels like a modern home. "No matter what the weather or the time of year there's always somewhere beautiful to sit out and see the garden." The pair plan to explore Australia's east coast upon selling the property, and eventually relocate to Pokolbin. "There's no doubt we'll shed a tear when we're gone but at some stage you've got to get out and do things," Mr Nisner added. "We're really proud we can leave this knowing it'll be here forever and we've preserved history for Newcastle and made a really beautiful estate for people to live in. "That was always our goal - to make it a real community atmosphere and I believe we got it right." MORE PROPERTY: Belmont bonanza: waterfront trio to command $10m-plus How many Newcastle suburbs set house sale records in 2021? Boolaroo Bunnings' 106-year-old heritage-listed neighbour

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H9AemfQ3cDaTrBwqEFxwv/3a0d3f6f-bc05-4a5b-97dc-74855e2b570f.jpg/r0_102_2000_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg