Lakefest 2022, Boat Bits Bonanza, Lake Macquarie Classic Boats Association

The Boats Bit Bonanza car boot sale, hosted by Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association (LMCBA), is a time-honoured feature of Lakefest celebrations. Being held this year at Rathmines Park on Sunday, February 6, the bonanza appeals to boaters and non-boaters alike, promoting all things acquatic on Lake Macquarie in a fun, free and family-friendly environment. "The Boat Bits Bonanza is primarily a car boot sale for people with a shed full of stuff out there that they, or maybe their partners, might want them to get rid of," LMCBA president Bill Coote said. "You'll find all sorts of stuff floating about. "We charge $10 a site and people set up in Rathmines Park from about 8am onwards. "It's a lovely laidback location at the old RAAF Catalina base, just behind the hall and a great setting for the Boat Bits Bonanza. "People come along and browse and maybe might find something they've been looking for for a long time. "They also get to join in the Lakefest celebrations and witness the great work we do with the Classic Boats Association." The LMCBA is open to boaters and non-boaters alike and has an array of projects underway at any given time. "We build replica boats, we restore boats, we have regular sailing and rowing sessions each week," Bill said. "Ultimately we're about generating interest in any lake-related activities." A classic example, pun intended, of restoration work, is LMCBA's St Ayles skiff, a replica of a Scottish rescue boat from the 1800s. "We draw on the skills of boats builders in our membership to build these vessels and we work to pass on the skills to anyone interested," Bill said. "We also have an additional rowing boat called a Sheerwater, that members row regularly on Tuesday and Thursday morning." As well as the St Ayles Skiff and Sheerwater, LMCBA is also restoring two putts putts and recently received a $5000 Community Grant to build two Pittwater skulls. "We're actually building four of them," Bill said. "We also have people making oars - absolute works of art they are. Sourced from Canadian Cedar and Oregon, our members find that old painter planks that no longer pass OHS regulations make great oars and are in high demand." LMCBA is coordinating a "Raid" event this year around Toronto, as part of Lakefest. "Raid groups exist all over the world and are made up of people in little sail boats - herons or mirrors for example - who go for a sail somewhere and then camp out overnight," Bill said. "We're hoping to attract some Raiders up from Sydney and the Hawkesbury during Lakefest. We'll also have a great display of Classic speed boats on the day of the Bonanza with a variety of groups from up the coast making the trek down." As with all activities during Lakefest, the Bonanza has a Covid-safety plan and is subject to government health orders.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/9faee599-1770-44a3-a96a-c4e06e61381d.jpg/r0_385_4160_2735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rathmines Park ready to host Boat Bits Bonanza

