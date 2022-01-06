news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged following a pursuit through Newcastle. It came after officers, who were travelling north on Stewart Avenue at Hamilton South, saw a white Ford Falcon being driven dangerously about 5.30pm on Wednesday. Police then saw the the vehicle travelling on Wallsend and Maitland roads, Sandgate. They tried stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly refused to follow the officers' direction and a pursuit began. The Falcon crashed into another vehicle, which was travelling in the same direction, before stopping about 20 meters into marshland. The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot before he was arrested at Hexham. He was taken to the Mater Hospital for testing before being taken to Waratah police station. The driver - a 25-year-old man - was charged with police pursuit - not stopping - driving dangerously, not obeying the direction of police/authorised person, negligent driving, using an unregistered motor vehicle on the road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and two counts of not giving particulars to another driver. No one was injured in the crash. The man was refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court today. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/1b0f51b5-9696-49bb-9afa-0c5bb41b8f44.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg