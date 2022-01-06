news, court-and-crime,

Four teenagers have been charged over an alleged aggravated robbery and assault in Newcastle. Police said a 23-year-old man was walking along Hunter Street about 11.15pm on Tuesday when he was approached by a group of young males, three of whom were allegedly armed with knives. An argument ensued before one of the teenagers allegedly punched the man, who attempted to run towards a nearby light rail station. The group allegedly chased the man, demanding his wallet and mobile phone before he was struck several times, causing him to fall to the ground where he was further assaulted, including being stomped on and kicked. The teens fled onto Hunter Street and emergency services were notified. The injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital with facial injuries. Detectives from Newcastle City Police District commenced an investigation into the incident. Following inquiries, officers attached to the Police Transport Command were patrolling the Newcastle area about 7.25pm on Wednesday, when they spoke to four young people. The four teens - aged 13, 14 and 15 - were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where they were charged with aggravated robbery whilst armed with an offensive weapon. One of the boys, aged 14, was also charged with a breach of bail offence. They were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday. Inquiries continue to identify a fifth person allegedly involved in the incident, and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

