Four boys - one only 13 years old and another on bail - have been charged after a violent late night attack on a man in Newcastle, during which he was knocked to the ground and stomped. The 23-year-old was walking along Hunter Street about 11.15pm on Tuesday when a group of young men confronted him - police said three of the teenagers were carrying knives. An argument between the group and the man began before the boys allegedly punched the 23-year-old. He tried to flee to the nearby Honeysuckle light rail station, but the boys chased their alleged victim, demanding he hand over his wallet and mobile phone. They caught the man and allegedly struck him several times - he fell to the ground and the attack continued, with the teenagers allegedly kicking him and stomping on him. The group of boys then ran off via Hunter Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene and paramedics treated the 23-year-old before taking him to John Hunter Hospital with facial injuries. Newcastle City Police District detectives have been investigating the alleged violent attack. Police on Wednesday night charged four boys - aged 13, 14 and 15 - who were arrested by Police Transport Command officers patrolling Newcastle. They are each facing one count of aggravated robbery whilst armed with an offensive weapon. One of the boys, a 14-year-old, was also charged with breaching bail. They were refused bail by police and their matters are now before the children's court. Police said on Thursday they were continuing their work to identify a fifth person they believe was involved in the alleged attack.

