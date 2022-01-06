newsletters, editors-pick-list,

ARIA-winning musician Tones and I appeared on the Newcastle Foreshore Thursday afternoon performing her hit song 'Dance Monkey' in a surprise busking set as part of an ongoing national tour. The artist also known as Toni Watson, who hit international fame in 2019 with the release of 'Dance Monkey', kicked off a 19-city busking tour in Geelong last Friday. The short set of around 30 mins at the Carriage Sheds at Foreshore Park, which included original material as well as a handful of covers by the artist, marked Tones and I's first Newcastle appearance. "This is a dream come true," she told crowded fans who turned out to see the performance. The tour continues north, where she is expected to appear in Coffs Harbour later today before Byron Bay on January 8, and on to slated performances at Burleigh Heads, Lower Beechmont, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Airlie Beach, Townsville, Cairns, as well as Hobart, Perth and Adelaide.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/64f54244-ae0d-4230-94b2-0a754325b77f.jpg/r0_146_3512_2130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg