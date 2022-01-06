news, court-and-crime,

A Cessnock man has been charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly being caught almost six times over the legal limit in the Hunter region on Thursday. Officers attached to Hunter Valley Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a Mitsubishi SUV driver on Wollombi Road at Bellbird around 1.30pm for the purpose of a random breath test. Police spoke to the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 41-year-old man - before he was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.297. He was charged with high-range PCA, his driver's licence was confiscated and immediately suspended, and his vehicle was seized. The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday, February 9.

