Forensic investigators were on the scene of an apparent stabbing at Jesmond Thursday night after a man in his 30s was hospitalised in a critical condition with multiple stab wounds. Police have spent the afternoon conducting searches of the neighbourhood and speaking with residents after they were called to Michael Street around 3.45pm on reports a man had suffered multiple stab wounds. A 34-year-old man was initially treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple stab wounds before he was rushed to John Hunter Hospital. Police said his condition was critical. Meanwhile, officers attached to Newcastle City Police District attended and established a crime scene and began a search of the surrounding area. As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

