Lake Macquarie City Council has a big week of fun planned for the new multi-arts pavilion (mima) at Speers Point, January 15-21. The pavilion will be transformed into a dreamy underwater garden with giant starfish, turtles and technicolour sea creatures that beckon you to come out and play. The fun begins on the Saturday, January 15, with Ocean Garden, an installation of larger-than-life inflatable sea creatures. Their makers, Maurice and Matt from Goldberg Aberline Studio, will be conducting a workshop on site. On Saturday evening, the pavilion stage will open up for a special concert featuring the first-ever performance of Andy Firth's MAP mima Fanfare. This original piece of music celebrates the arrival of the new arts pavilion in Lake Macquarie City. After the performance, there will be an evening light show and disco with DJ Pucko. On Sunday , January 16, Catapult takes to the MAP mima stage with the final performance of their contemporary dance piece, Drift. Throughout the week of January 15-21, there will be kids yoga, story time and drawing sessions, art workshops, markets, roving performers and an evening of stargazing. Some of the events are ticketed. At Maitland, the Maitland Regional Art Gallery will host Skywhales, every heart sings, an exciting family-oriented event with the inflation and launch of Patricia Piccinini's stunning huge balloon sculptures, which are set to take flight from Maitland Sportsground at dawn on Saturday, January 15. "Every heart sings is a project that talks about nature, family, evolution, care and wonder. They float into our lives to make us smile and think," says sculptor Patricia Piccinini, creator of Skywhale, and now also Skywhalepapa, which debuted in 2021. People can join the pre-dawn festivities at this once in a lifetime community event. Pack a blanket and thermos or enjoy a coffee and snack from onsite vendors, then sit back as the pair slowly rise from the ground and, if weather permits, take off across local skies. Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. "It is such a spectacle and such a beautiful community event," she said.

