Eleven people have died as NSW recorded more than 38,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. NSW Health figures released on Friday morning showed that there were 38,625 new infections in the 24-hours to 8pm on Thursday - an increase from just under 35,000 the previous day. The virus death toll continued to rise, with 11 people losing their lives in the 24-hour period. There are 1738 people in hospitals across the state - 134 of those patients are in intensive care units - and 112,725 PCR tests were conducted. The number of active cases across NSW sits at 234,066. It comes as reports emerged on Friday morning that the NSW government was preparing to announce the re-introduction of some restrictions. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the restrictions - including a ban on singing and dancing in licensed venues, closing nightclubs and putting major events and some elective surgery on hold - were expected be finalised on Friday. Meanwhile, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has warned that general practices were at breaking point and that more support is urgently needed on the frontline of the pandemic. RACGP president Dr Karen Price said that soaring COVID-19 case numbers meant new reporting systems were needed. "Right across Australia, there needs to be a system in place for recording positive rapid antigen tests and, like the current PCR testing, this needs to be managed by the state and territory or federal governments," she said. "As things currently stand, positive rapid antigen test results are not being recorded or counted as part of the official case numbers as there is no formal notification process. Patients contacting their GP with a positive rapid antigen test result does not equate to the health system having an aggregate view of the number of positive cases in the community. "General practices simply do not have the administrative capacity to officially lodge all COVID-19 cases, so we need governments to step up and set up a system so that all cases are recorded and everyone has access to COVID-19-positive care pathways. "There needs to be a triage system designed to assist many thousands of people across Australia because GPs can only shoulder the burden of so much responsibility and we certainly can't manage this process on our own. We are ready to work with government as needed to resolve this issue and ensure there is a system that works for general practice and their patients."

