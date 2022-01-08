sport, cricket,

After a delayed start to the season, wet weather and various COVID-19 disruptions, the first of Newcastle District Cricket Association's main trophies will be up for grabs this weekend. Wests and Charlestown are scheduled to go head-to-head in the Tom Locker Cup final at Harker Oval on Sunday to decide the one-day champions for 2021-22. Hosts the Rosellas defend the title in what shapes as their third straight visit to the 40-over showdown while the Magpies are trying to get their hands on the silverware for the first time in over a decade. IN THE NEWS: Charlestown have lost two Tom Locker Cup finals (2010-11, 2013-14) since they last made the honour roll in 2009-10 and captain Daniel Arms hopes to turn that record around. "It's been a while since we've played in a final," Arms said. "The older guys like Payney and Parth and even Benchy, myself and Renza in that category as well [may have played finals previously]. "We haven't had much success since then so hopefully everybody is chomping at the bit." Arms, who was key to the Magpies' T20 Summer Bash victory in 2018-19, feels like his squad has flown under the radar somewhat this campaign. Charlestown qualified for the Tom Locker Cup decider after topping pool 2 with a bonus point win against Merewether in the last one-day round on December 4 and edging past last season's finalists Hamilton-Wickham on percentages. "I certainly knew we would have success this year, but there's a lot of people around town who probably wouldn't have seen us in there. "No one expected us to be there, but [now] we're more chance than 10 other teams." James King says an opportunity to clinch consecutive Tom Locker Cup crowns for the first time in Wests' club history helps with motivation, having experienced recent triumphs in 2017-18 and 2020-21. "We haven't done that [gone back-to-back] before," King said. "Usually we have a good year and then don't really perform strongly and around Christmas time is the time we tend to drop off a little bit as well. "So we're really keen to push on and the boys are pretty motivated." King says Wests, who were minor-major premiers last season, want to make the most of playing Sunday's Tom Locker Cup final on home turf even though "old boys day" has now been postponed amid the region's ongoing COVID outbreak. The Rosellas will be without Zac McGuigan, replaced by Tom Allen, while Charlestown should be at full strength. Saturday sees the resumption of NDCA's grade competitions with undefeated leaders Wests away to a depleted Merewether outfit at Townson Oval while Charlestown hosts City in a top-four battle. Jamie Larsen and Alex Kardamis both debut for Toronto, who have at least four regulars unavailable, when they visit Cardiff-Boolaroo at Pasterfield Sports Complex. Jeff Goninan takes the gloves for Stockton's meeting with Hamwicks at Passmore Oval, University welcome back Matt Gawthrop against Belmont at Cahill Oval and Wallsend are down Cooper Lennox travelling to Waratah-Mayfield.

