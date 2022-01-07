sport, local-sport,

PACIFIC DUNES professional Jamie Hook has scored a spot at next week's Australian PGA Championship after posting a tournament win on the Gold Coast on Friday. Hook will now play alongside some of the country's best golfers at Royal Queensland and vie for $1 million prizemoney after making the most of a late call up to take out the PGA Professionals Championship final. He shot one-under 70 in Friday's second round to finish two clear at seven under overall (135), claiming the Dan Cullen Cup at the $30,000 competition. Hook's sizzling course-record, a six-under 65, in Thursday's opening round at Links Hope Island set up the victory with eight birdies struck in the space of 16 holes. "It is one of my favourite events each year and I am really grateful we were able to play given all of the uncertainty around the country at the moment," Hook told PGA Australia media after round one. "I only got into the field after someone withdrew due to COVID-related challenges and therefore it is nice to get off to a good start and make the most of the opportunity. "I have not played at Links Hope Island before and it is not hard to see why it has staged PGA Tour of Australasia events here in the past. It is a wonderful layout and a great test." Hook, who finished fourth last time around at the professionals final in 2019, and runner-up TJ King secured the Australian PGA Championship exemptions after the 36-hole tournament.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/8dc8e552-4b44-4b34-b075-0623c5a5c66d.jpg/r16_179_5025_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg