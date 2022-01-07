sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE were unable to finish their Bradman Cup campaign on a winning note, beaten by Riverina by four wickets at Cardiff No.1 on Friday. Opening batsman Kel Wilson top scored with 51 as the hosts made 180, but Riverina reeled in the target six wickets down in 43.2 overs. Newcastle ended the NSW Country under-16 boy's tournament with a 2-5 record, having lost three of four matches played this week. The opening three rounds took place before Christmas. ACT Southern Districts (3-65) completed a perfect run, accounting for North Coastal (64) at Cardiff No.2 on Friday to remain undefeated and claim the Bradman Cup for 2021-22. Central North (2-57) and Greater Illawarra (5-343) were Friday's other last-round winners, took care of Western (53) and Central Coast (201) respectively. Meanwhile, ACT Southern Districts (3-83) made it a title double by chasing down Central Coast (5-82) in the Under-19 Women's Country Championships final at Raymond Terrace on Friday. Newcastle lost both of their T20 matches on Friday. Central North and Greater Illawarra won their respective play-offs in the afternoon. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/a3aa6345-c03d-4c8a-9385-c9f30079a93c.jpg/r65_225_4532_2749_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg