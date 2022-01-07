sport, local-sport,

Sunday's WNBL clash between Newcastle Hunters products Lara McSpadden and Cassidy McLean has been postponed because of COVID-19. McSpadden's Townsville Fire issued a statement on Friday saying five players were isolating while McLean's Bendigo Spirit were also impacted with coronavirus protocols. "Our main concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of our players and staff, and we are focused on ensuring they are looked after while isolating," Fire's general manager Sam Pascoe said. "The COVID testing measures we have in place are to protect our people these results show that our protocols are working. These cases have been picked up early, allowing us to deal with them promptly and effectively." No date has yet been announced for the rescheduled match. The clubs are already due to meet again on January 21. The Spirit, also featuring Leilani Mitchell, are 1-3 so far this season with Townsville 2-2.

