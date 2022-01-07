coronavirus,

Some restrictions are back across NSW as the state government moves to try and curb spiralling numbers of COVID-19 cases. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the changes today as the state recorded 38,625 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. From Saturday January 8 until January 27 singing and dancing will be banned in hospitality venues (including pubs, clubs, nightclubs, bars, and restaurants), while some elective surgeries will be postponed. Classes for singing and dancing will continue and those activities can also continue at weddings. Major events would continue except in situations considered high-risk by NSW Health. "If you have a major event planned throughout January continue as planned, there are no changes to any of those events," Mr Perrottet said. "Only in circumstances where NSW Health deems that event to be a high-risk event, then we will contact those organisers and work through the current COVID-safe plans with you." Venues are being encouraged to stop "mingling" while residents are encouraged to move gatherings outdoors where possible. Boosters will now be included as part of the mandatory vaccination requirements which are already in place for front line workers and teachers. Those who receive a positive result on a rapid antigen rest (RAT) will have to report this to Service NSW or NSW Health going forward. There will be a service available for this from mid next week. Those who receive a positive RAT result must isolate as per the rules that apply for a positive result on a PCR test. Mr Perrottet said 50 million more RAT tests were due to arrive in the state next week, with more details on distribution to come. He said modelling for hospital capacities showed that even on worst case scenario the hospital system could cope. "Today we're announcing that we will continue to suspend elective surgery for non-urgent surgeries." He said category three surgeries - those non-urgent in the next 365 days would be postponed until mid-February. "We'll be engaging with private hospital systems to help with capacity constraints over this period of time." READ MORE: The changes come into place after being signed off by the state government's COVID economic recovery committee on Friday and comes after a meeting of the committee on Thursday. The new restrictions follow NSW recording more infections in the past three days than during the entirety of the Delta outbreak. Hospitalisations were up also with another 129 patients admitted in the reporting period to Thursday 8pm, bringing the tally of COVID patients in hospital to 1738. Labor's health spokesman has welcomed a "backflip" by the Perrottet government to resurrect restrictions to battle the surge of Omicron. Member for Keira and Shadow Minister for Health, Ryan Park said on Friday reports of restrictions in venues, major events and in hospitals making a return was an "extraordinary" decision but the government needs to provide more clarification as soon as possible. The news follows other states making similar moves or moving into lockdowns this week. The Northern Territory has implemented a territory-wide lockout for the unvaccinated.

