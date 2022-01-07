Third straight Newcastle Jets game postponed because of COVID

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Newcastle Jets have had their third consecutive game postponed because of coronavirus. Newcastle were set to play Wellington Phoenix at Kogarah Stadium on Saturday but the game has been deferred indefinitely. An official announcement is expected in the near future. It is understood the Jets are COVID-free but more than five Wellington players have tested positive. The Jets have already had home games against Western Sydney (December 26) and Melbourne City (January 1) placed on hold because of COVID issues. Their last game was a 2-1 loss to Macarthur FC on December 19. They are next scheduled to play Central Coast in Gosford on January 15, so if that proceeds, it will be almost a month between games. The backlog of fixtures shapes as a logistical nightmare, not only for the Jets, but also A-League officials.

