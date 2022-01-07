18,821 active COVID-19 cases in Hunter New England Health district
Hunter New England Health district has recorded two deaths as it revealed 2430 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
An unvaccinated Lake Macquarie man, aged in his 80s, died at Wyong Hospital while a fully vaccinated Port Stephens man, aged in his 70s, died at John Hunter Hospital. Both had underlying health conditions.
Friday's tally of 2430 takes the health district's total to 18,821 active cases. Of those, 99 are in hospital with 11 in intensive care.
Of the 2430 new cases:
- 287 are from Newcastle LGA
- 563 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
- 364 are from Maitland LGA
- 254 are from Tamworth Regional LGA
- 248 are from Cessnock LGA
- 180 are from Mid Coast LGA
- 170 are from Port Stephens LGA
- 60 are from Gunnedah LGA
- 59 are from Singleton LGA
- 49 are from Moree Plains LGA
- 46 are from Armidale Regional LGA
- 34 are from Upper Hunter LGA
- 32 are from Muswellbrook LGA
- 25 are from Liverpool Plains LGA
- 16 are from Inverell LGA
- 15 are from Narrabri LGA
- 15 are from Dungog LGA
- 7 are from Walcha LGA
- 4 are from Tenterfield LGA
- 2 are from Glen Innes LGA
It comes as NSW reported a record high daily case number of 38,625 infections on Friday, along with 11 deaths.
There are now 1738 COVID-19 cases being treated in NSW hospitals, which is an increase of more than 100 patients from the day before, with 134 in intensive care.
NSW is reportedly set to shut nightclubs and some major events in response to the variant as Victorians wake to new density limits in hospitality venues.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the restrictions - including a ban on singing and dancing in licensed venues, closing nightclubs and putting major events and some elective surgery on hold - were expected be finalised on Friday.
Parts of the Hunter hospitality sector say the rising Omicron wave is creating a "lockdown by stealth", leaving the industry without staff and customers.
The Newcastle Jets, meanwhile, have had their third consecutive game postponed because of coronavirus.
The Jets were set to play Wellington Phoenix at Kogarah Stadium on Saturday but the game has been deferred indefinitely.
