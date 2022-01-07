news, court-and-crime,

Police have identified a man with a distinctive facial tattoo as the suspect in their investigation into an alleged murder at Jesmond. An arrest warrant for murder was issued on Friday for Kevin Smith, after 34-year-old Daniel Pettersson was allegedly stabbed in the chest multiple times during an altercation at Mr Smith's home in Michael Street, Jesmond, on Thursday afternoon. Senior police believe there is a " very strong possibility" that associates of Mr Smith are harbouring the wanted man and investigators are calling for anyone with information about the 37-year-old's whereabouts not to approach him but to contact Crime Stoppers immediately. Detective Acting Superintendent Darren Beeche said on Friday afternoon that "a large scale search" for Mr Smith was taking place, with extensive resources and help from specialist units and neighbouring police districts. He said police believed the stabbing was domestic-related. "We'd like to remind persons that if they withhold information that could assist investigators, they could face arrest and prosecution themselves," he said. "I would also like to say to Mr Smith: Please attend your nearest police station. It is only a matter of time before police locate you." Newcastle City Police District investigators have formed Strike Force Mantillus, with the help of State Crime Command Homicide Squad detectives, to conduct the murder inquiry. Mr Smith and Mr Pettersson are believed to have known each other - the Newcastle Herald understands Mr Pettersson was the ex-partner of Mr Smith's current girlfriend. The stabbing took place after the 34-year-old turned up at Mr Smith's house about 3.45pm on Thursday. Mr Pettersson, also believed to have been from the Newcastle area, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries. Mr Smith is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180-185cm tall, thin build, green eyes, brown hair, a beard and a mustache. He also has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his face. Mr Smith is known to frequent the Newcastle area but has links to several other locations across the state - including Sydney and parts of northern NSW. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/31cbf28c-6ffe-4b47-862b-7f5574452c1a.jpg/r0_149_416_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg