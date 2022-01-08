NSW COVID death toll rises as cases surge past 45,000

coronavirus,

The state has recored another significant surge in coronavirus cases as NSW Health reports a further nine people have died of the virus overnight. There were 45,098 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday. the health authority announced Saturday morning - representing more than 6000 new infections compared to the previous day. Hospitals around the state were treating 1795 people for the virus, 145 of whom are intensive care. NSW Health issued modelling on Friday which said 6000 COVID patients could be in hospital by the end of January under a worst-case scenario, three times the record 1738 admissions now. The latest report comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a return to public health orders across the state yesterday. The government has banned singing and dancing in pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres until January 27, though the restriction does not apply to performers. More: Pubs feel 'lockdown by stealth' as patrons stay away The state will also make vaccination boosters mandatory for all teachers, health workers and other front-line staff under new rules being devised by Health Minister Brad Hazzard. The details of this report are developing. It will be updated. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

