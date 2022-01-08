Hunter New England COVID cases almost double overnight as region records another death

coronavirus,

A Newcastle woman has died of coronavirus and cases in the Hunter New England health district have almost doubled, as the local health authority reports more than 4000 new infections overnight. Hunter New England Health confirmed Saturday morning that a woman in her 70s had succumbed to the virus as the city recorded 1205 of the 4432 new cases to have emerged in the wider health district in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday. Hospitals in the health district were treating 106 people for COVID-19 on Friday evening, nine of whom required intensive care. It comes as the state reported a further nine deaths on Friday night, and a significant surge in cases above 45,000. Of the new cases in the local health district, there were 904 at Lake Macquarie, 582 at Maitland, 418 at Port Stephens, 265 at Cessnock, 55 at Singleton, 20 at Dungog, 16 at Muswellbrook, and a further seven from within the Upper Hunter local government area. Meanwhile, in other parts of the health district, the MidCoast local government area reported 305 new infections. There were 256 new cases at Tamworth, 107 at Inverell, 87 at Armidale, 50 at Gunnedah, 45 at Moree, 42 at Narrabri, 30 from within the Liverpool Plains local government area, nine at Uralla, eight at Walcha, seven at Glen Innes, and four at Tenterfield. The latest report on the region's COVID-19 situation follows Premier Dominic Perrottet's return to public health orders across the state yesterday. The state government has banned singing and dancing in pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres until January 27, though the restriction does not apply to performers. More: Pubs feel 'lockdown by stealth' as patrons stay away The state will also make vaccination boosters mandatory for all teachers, health workers and other front-line staff under new rules being devised by Health Minister Brad Hazzard. The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.

