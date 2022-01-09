newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WHEN he is riding his jet ski, George Fokas is not only having a good time, he is also trying to help change some people's perceptions of personal watercraft users. "When we're on the water, it's all about safety and having fun," Mr Fokas said. "A lot of people think that skis are a nuisance. We're always cautious of who is around us." On the weekend, the Sydney-based jet skier and about 22 fellow riders have been exploring the waters in and around Port Stephens, an area he loves. "All the beaches, the colour of the water, the area is beautiful, the waterways are beautiful," Mr Fokas said. More than see the attractions of the Port from the water, the personal watercraft (PWC) users have also been observing NSW Maritime officers. And the jet skis have been in the sights of the officers. Over the weekend, Transport for NSW - Maritime have carried out Operation Ride Safe, with the focus being on PWC users. From Lake Macquarie to Port Macquarie, 18 field staff in 12 vessels have been on the water, talking with jet skiers about compliance and safety. However, Maritime's Acting Manager, Waterways Operations in the Hunter, Paul Hearfield, said the initiative wasn't about targetting jet skiers. "We don't want to hunt them down; we're out there to work with them, to make it safe for everyone," Mr Hearfield said. "It's about fostering a relationship, rather than being seen as the enemy the whole time." Maritime officers hoped the operation would also help correct the view held by some that jet skiers were a menace on the water. "There's a perception that PWC riders are bad all the time, and we know that's not the case," he said. "On the whole, they're well-behaved. There's definitely a low percentage who choose not to follow the rules and regulations, but they're dealt with when they're identified." "Dealt with" can range from a verbal warning to fines and court appearance notices. George Fokas agreed with the Maritime officer's assessment, saying, "You've got some people on jet skis doing the wrong thing, but it's the minority, and they spoil it for the majority." Despite the presence of COVID, or perhaps as boaters try to escape from its impact on daily life, Port Stephens' waterways have been busy over the holiday break, with dozens of jet ski riders on the water at any given time. "Over this summer season so far, compliance has been very, very good," Mr Hearfield said. Among the craft the officers use are jet skis. Maritime has jet skis permanently based at both Port Stephens and Lake Macquarie. "It allows us to integrate with the groups themselves," said Mr Hearfield. "And it allows us to get into areas and do a variety of work you can't do on a patrol boat." George Fokas welcomed Operation Ride Safe, seeing it as an opportunity to improve education, including for the Maritime officers to get to know the personal watercraft users better, and vice versa. "It's very important to ensure that jet skis are doing everything by the book and know the rules, and to know that Maritime is out there," Mr Fokas said. As of Sunday afternoon, Maritime officers had done 703 on-water checks in the region from Lake Macquarie to Tweed Heads. Of those, 196 checks involved PWC users. Nineteen penalty notices had been issued, with three given to jet ski riders. "We're happy with the results," said Paul Hearfield. "We're always happy when we have a low percentage of non-compliance, because it means people are adhering to the regulations."

