Newcastle cricket wrap-up | Veteran all-rounder lifts Hamwicks into top four

sport, cricket,

HAMILTON-Wickham have leapfrogged Stockton into the Newcastle District Cricket Association top four after a stunning fightback at Passmore Oval on Saturday. Chasing 164 for victory in the first round of games since the Christmas-New Year hiatus, Stockton appeared well placed at 2-96. But then champion all-rounder Sam Webber intervened. First Webber bowled Stockton skipper Nick Foster for 29, before following up with two more wickets in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 5-107. All-rounder Adrian Chad, however, remained resolute and dominated the scoring as the Harboursiders progressed to within 17 runs of victory, with four wickets intact. But Webber was far from finished, bowling Andrew Nicolai for three and then trapping Chad lbw for 58, scored from 65 balls with two sixes and two fours. Webber's new-ball partner, Ed Bartlett, then claimed the final two wickets of the innings to roll Stockton for 158 and seal a thrilling victory by five runs. The win lifted Hamwicks to fourth position on the ladder, with 29 points, four points ahead of fifth-placed Stockton. Webber finished with 5-45 to follow his 23 runs, while Bartlett bagged 4-31. Earlier, Jack Hartigan (58) and Rhys Hanlon (53) were the main contributors with the bat for Hamwicks, sharing a 97-run second-wicket partnership after Foster won the toss and elected to make first use of favourable bowling conditions. In another pivotal fixture on Saturday, Charlestown climbed above Newcastle City after a convincing win against the Sabres at Kahibah Oval. Sent in to bat, Charlestown were bowled out for 183, an innings held together by a captain's knock of 81 off 89 balls from Daniel Arms. Callan Fowler, who had taken only four wickets in his previous five games this season, snared 6-37 for City. The visitors, minus Australian under-19 all-rounder Aidan Cahill, managed 126 in reply, thanks largely to skipper Mitch Nesbitt's 53. The result lifted Charlestown to second rung on the ladder with 30 points. City are also on 30 but the Magpies have a superior quotient. Meanwhile, premiers Wests showed no mercy against a depleted Merewether at Townson Oval to win by 96 runs and consolidate their position as unbeaten outright leaders. The Rosellas scored 6-174 and dismissed the Lions for 78, after young paceman Jeremy Nunan grabbed 6-24 from 13 overs. Skipper Josh Geary (4-41 and 23) did his best to inspire Merewether, who were without veterans Simon Moore, Tim O'Neill and David Celep. At Cahill Oval, University (6-149) continued their mid-season resurgence with a big win against Belmont (88 and 6-41). Cardiff-Boolaroo (4-128) bounced from an outright loss in their previous game to beat Toronto (8-126) at Pasterfield, and there was no play between Waratah-Mayfield and Wallsend.

