lakefest 2022, wangi amateur sailing club, twilight racing, commodores ball, Australia Day Regatta

Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club's (WASC) popular Australia Day Regatta will be incorporated into Lakefest celebrations for the first time this year. WASC has run its Australia Day Regatta independently for the last 26 years as part of a nation-wide network of sailing events on Australia Day. Those annual celebrations have been running for over 186 years, making it the longest running regatta in Australia. This year organisers have decided to bring forward the start of Lakefest to January 26 to include Wangi's Australia Day Regatta. "It made sense on many levels and is a prestigious coup for the club and Lakefest," club Commodore Tony Outteridge said. "It's open to yachts and trailer sailors and starts midday Australia Day at Wangi and finishes back at Wangi RSL, which is also the official race sponsor. "It's a competitive event, but also very social with food and entertainment in the beer garden at the end of the day. "Divisional winners will be invited to Sydney Town Hall later on to be presented with medallions as part of the wider national Australia Day Regatta celebrations." Wangi is also partnering with Lake Macquarie Yacht Club (LMYC) to run two Twilight Sailing events through Lakefest. The first, scheduled on Friday, January 28 will finish at LMYC's base at Belmont. The second twilight race, running Friday, February 11, will finish at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club's headquarters at Wangi RSL. "Again there will be entertainment and prizes at the conclusion of both races," Tony said. "Wangi has hosted a Twilight race at Lakefest for a number of years, and it was very popular so there was a request to expand. "Both races are non-spinnaker events so they're both very social too, with free entry. "Basically the aim is to encourage people to come along and be part of Lakefest." Wangi's involvement in Lakefest 2022 also includes hosting the Commodore's Ball, another major Lakefest fundraising event. "Lakefest clubs rotate the responsibility each year and in 2022 it's our turn," Tony said. "The ball is supported by Lake Macquarie City Council and will be held on Saturday, February 19 at the fully renovated Rathmines Theatre which is part of the old Rathmines RAAF base. "It will be a formal event, fully catered with entertainment and guest speaker on the night. "This year's guest is local sailor and Olympic gold medalist Iain Jensen who has recently endured a serious cancer scare. "He'll be talking about his experiences and money raised will go towards cancer research. "Like all Lakefest events, it will be subject to government health advice around Covid. "Tickets are available on the Wangi website - www.angisailingclub.yachting.org.au."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/93b5b085-2480-46e8-8af7-e03c38c44e26.jpg/r1124_676_5941_3398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club hosting multiple events at Lakefest 2022

STEPPING UP: Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club will host the Australia Day Regatta this year as part of Lakefest celebrations, as well as a popular twilight event and the Commodores Ball. Picture: Supplied Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club's (WASC) popular Australia Day Regatta will be incorporated into Lakefest celebrations for the first time this year. WASC has run its Australia Day Regatta independently for the last 26 years as part of a nation-wide network of sailing events on Australia Day.

Those annual celebrations have been running for over 186 years, making it the longest running regatta in Australia. This year organisers have decided to bring forward the start of Lakefest to January 26 to include Wangi's Australia Day Regatta. "It made sense on many levels and is a prestigious coup for the club and Lakefest," club Commodore Tony Outteridge said. "It's open to yachts and trailer sailors and starts midday Australia Day at Wangi and finishes back at Wangi RSL, which is also the official race sponsor. "It's a competitive event, but also very social with food and entertainment in the beer garden at the end of the day.

"Divisional winners will be invited to Sydney Town Hall later on to be presented with medallions as part of the wider national Australia Day Regatta celebrations." Wangi is also partnering with Lake Macquarie Yacht Club (LMYC) to run two Twilight Sailing events through Lakefest. The first, scheduled on Friday, January 28 will finish at LMYC's base at Belmont. The second twilight race, running Friday, February 11, will finish at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club's headquarters at Wangi RSL. "Again there will be entertainment and prizes at the conclusion of both races," Tony said.

"Wangi has hosted a Twilight race at Lakefest for a number of years, and it was very popular so there was a request to expand. "Both races are non-spinnaker events so they're both very social too, with free entry.

"Basically the aim is to encourage people to come along and be part of Lakefest." Wangi's involvement in Lakefest 2022 also includes hosting the Commodore's Ball, another major Lakefest fundraising event. "Lakefest clubs rotate the responsibility each year and in 2022 it's our turn," Tony said. "The ball is supported by Lake Macquarie City Council and will be held on Saturday, February 19 at the fully renovated Rathmines Theatre which is part of the old Rathmines RAAF base. "It will be a formal event, fully catered with entertainment and guest speaker on the night. Basically we're encouraging people to come along and be part of Lakefest. Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club spokesperson Tony Outteridge "This year's guest is local sailor and Olympic gold medalist Iain Jensen who has recently endured a serious cancer scare. "He'll be talking about his experiences and money raised will go towards cancer research. "Like all Lakefest events, it will be subject to government health advice around Covid. "Tickets are available on the Wangi website - www.angisailingclub.yachting.org.au." SHARE