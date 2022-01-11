sport, local-sport,

IT'S been a while between drinks for Nikki Garrett. Around six years since her last major tournament, donning the green and gold uniform on the international stage at the Queens Cup in Japan. But that's all set to change for the Newcastle-based golfer, accepting a late call up for the new-look Australian WPGA Championship which starts in Brisbane on Thursday. Garrett, who turned 38 last week, will now be one of 20 women's professional players and four amateurs competing at the Royal Queensland Golf Club. The invite was based on career prizemoney, which includes two European Tour wins in 2007, and came after the country's No.2-ranked Hannah Green was recently forced to withdraw because of COVID restrictions in relation to the West Australian border. IN THE NEWS: "When I got accepted the first thing I thought was 'I don't have enough golf balls and I don't have enough clothes to wear four days in a row'. That's how prepared I am for it," she said. However, a more relaxed approach to Garrett's time on the course has been paying dividends. There's less practice and more playing, in between juggling commitments with her two children - Nixon, six, and Stella, three. And it almost resulted in a win at The Jack near Cessnock prior to Christmas, pipped at the post by fellow Novocastrian Blake Windred. "I don't practice but coming up to Christmas I played a fair few corporate days, a 72-hole event called The Longest Day [Cancer Council charity] and The Jack," she said. "I've been playing alright and starting to hit the ball really well. It's all different under pressure, but I'll try and go in with the same kind of mindset I've had the last few years. I'm pretty relaxed these days and I'm not as stressed as what I was on tour. I don't have to worry about making a putt for the cut or that kind of thing." Garrett, who is a member at Newcastle, Charlestown and Shelly Beach golf clubs, remains unsure if this tournament will act as a springboard for her in 2022. "It's probably more chance as a one off, but the Vic Open entries don't close until a few days afterwards so I'll just wait and see," she said. The national women's event, featuring the Karrie Webb Cup, runs alongside the men's Australian PGA Championship at the same Brisbane course from Thursday to Sunday. * THE Australian Master Of The Amateurs gets underway at Victoria Golf Club on Tuesday with Jye Pickin, Josh Robards, Josh Fuller, Corey Lamb, Jake Riley and Luke Ferrier all listed as starters. * ELLA Scaysbrook was third overall at the ACT Week Of Golf junior girls tournament, which finished Friday. She opened with a one-under 71. Harry Atkinson was tied fourth in the 14-15-years boys division, shooting a four-under 68 in the last round. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/20b540d1-d17c-430e-906d-6d11e54548a8.jpg/r0_838_4000_3098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg