Newcastle's Jason Sangha steers Sydney Thunder home in captain's knock

JASON Sangha's dream run continued at the MCG on Sunday with a captain's knock in Sydney Thunder's emphatic nine-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes. Promoted to skipper in the absence of Chris Green (COVID) and Usman Khawaja (Test duties), Sangha has now steered the Thunder to back-to-back wins. The 22-year-old from Newcastle scored an unbeaten 35 from 31 balls on Monday, playing the anchor role in an 106-run second-wicket stand with explosive Englishman Alex Hales (80 not out). The Thunder chased down Hobart's total of 136-6 with 16 balls up their sleeve. Sangha, who in 2018 led Australia at the under-19 World Cup, has been in prolific form since he was recalled to the Thunder line-up on December 19, after an absence of more than two years. In eight games he has scored 329 runs at an average of 65.8 and a strike rate of 132.66. Unbeaten in their past six games, the Thunder are now second on the BBL points table with 30 points, trailing only Perth (33 points).

