Eleven people have died as NSW added another 25,870 cases of COVID-19 to its tally. The number of new infections for the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday is an increase of more than 5000 from the previous day. The 11 people who died across the state follow two record days for the NSW death toll. According to NSW Health figures released on Tuesday morning, there are 2186 people in hospital and 170 patients in intensive care units. There are 315,785 active COVID-19 cases in NSW. The health authority reported 71,325 tests for the 24-hour period, but rapid antigen tests are not yet being registered. Meanwhile, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) is calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to urgently increase resources in the aged care sector. The union says residents and staff are being placed at risk due to a severe lack of preparation by the sector and federal government. Acting general secretary Shaye Candish said nurses working in aged care were desperate for intervention. "During the Delta outbreak last year, COVID-19 positive residents were transferred to local public hospitals to minimise cross infection and to ensure acute care needs were met. We also often saw public sector resources sent into the aged care facilities to achieve the same outcome. This is currently not the case," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our members in aged care are reporting a staffing crisis, lack of access to suitable PPE, substandard infection control practices, and with many residents and staff still awaiting their booster. "Some aged care facilities are being forced to ration rapid antigen tests, only using them every 72 hours. "With increasing cases appearing in aged care facilities across the country already, this is a disaster waiting to happen. "Aged care staff are devastated their residents are being locked down in rooms. Our members are worried about the safety of their residents and hold serious concerns if nothing is done."

