Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Hunter on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to Melville Ford Road at Melville - northwest of Maitland - after reports that a car rolled off the road. A 16-year-old boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care team at the scene. He had suffered back injuries and was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. They also treated an 18-year-old woman for minor injuries. She was taken by road ambulance to John Hunter Hospital.

