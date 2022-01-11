Two teenagers taken to hospital after crash at Melville, near Maitland
Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Hunter on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Melville Ford Road at Melville - northwest of Maitland - after reports that a car rolled off the road.
A 16-year-old boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care team at the scene.
He had suffered back injuries and was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
They also treated an 18-year-old woman for minor injuries.
She was taken by road ambulance to John Hunter Hospital.
