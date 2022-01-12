news, local-news, backpacks, drive, donation, Backpack Venture, Hunter, schools

A NEWCASTLE social enterprise is ensuring rural kids go back to school "equal, empowered and excited to learn" in 2022. "We've seen that there's quite a bit of support for kids in Newcastle but not as much for these smaller, rural schools," co founder of The Backpack Venture, Catherine Woodbine said. "These schools don't receive a lot of funding and kids rely on whatever the teachers buy with their own money." Established in March 2021, The Backpack Venture looks to provide disadvantaged students with "back to school" essentials in order to get them engaged in class. "Education is a way out of many situations. We aim to give kids the tools they need for an equal opportunity," Ms Woodbine said. The organisation has recently launched their first ever Back to School Backpack Drive. The initiative relies on community donations of backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks and stationary items, which will then be given to small schools across the Hunter. Involved in the initiative are public schools at Jerrys Plains, Sandy Hollow, Cassilis, Ulan, Milbrodale, Broke, Kirkton, Mount Pleasant and Denman. "We are going to deliver the backpacks to school principals on January 28," Ms Woodbine said. "The principals will take them to school on the first day and they will be handed out by a police officer. This is aimed at building a relationship between these students and police. "It's all about giving the kids everything they need to start the school year with excitement and confidence, on an even playing field." Donations for the drive are being accepted at various locations in Wallsend, Glendale, Maitland and Tighes Hill from December 27 to January 20. Ms Woodbine said community support so far has "amazing". "The public have got behind the cause more than I had very dreamed. We aim to collect 400 backpacks and already have over 100." IN THE NEWS: The Backpack Venture ran two other initiatives this year. The first was a book drive in which they collected over 500 new books to be donated to libraries of the nine schools involved. "The second is the one I'm most proud of - Girls Emergency Kits," Ms Woodbine said. "It's a pencil case with sanitary items for girls at school who get their first period and aren't prepared for it." "We only have 40 of these kits so far but we are still aiming for 200." Ms Woodbine said The Backpack Venture, which began as a partnership with Cardiff's Survivor's R Us, has plans to help students across the state. "As our donations grow the area we can service grows," she said. "Because of our partnership with Survivors R Us, we give some backpacks to kids living in the city. But we hope to grow and support as many small schools in country NSW as we can." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/4503c26b-1e09-4ea3-9833-6f33b30f7c10.jpg/r5_351_4651_2976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg