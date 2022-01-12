news, court-and-crime,

A body, believed to be that of a man who went missing from the Central Coast last week, has been found, police say. The 82-year-old was last seen at his home on Rushby Street in Bateau Bay at 5pm on January 4. Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District have been investigating his whereabouts, including extensive land and air searches and public appeals for assistance. Following inquiries, officers found a dead body in a dry creek bed in bushland near Cresthaven Avenue at Bateau Bay about 2.10pm yesterday. The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of the missing man, police said in a statement. A crime scene has been established and examined by specialist forensic police. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

