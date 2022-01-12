news, local-news,

A man and three teenagers have been rescued from the roof of a ute after it was swept into a flooded creek in the Hunter region overnight. Emergency crews were called to Wells Gully Road at McCulleys Gap - about 20km north of Muswellbrook - about 10pm on Tuesday after the vehicle was pushed off the spillway and into Sandy Creek. Police said a 49-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls were forced to climb onto the roof of the ute after it began to sink in strong-flowing floodwaters. Hunter Valley Police District coordinated a multi-agency rescue operation involving Fire and Rescue NSW and members from NSW Rural Fire Service and SES - with all four trapped people retrieved safely and without injury. Police said the ute would be recovered when it was safe to do so.

