A man wanted for an alleged stabbing murder at Jesmond last week has handed himself in to police after a six-day manhunt. Kevin Smith, 37, was expected to be charged on Wednesday after police late last week issued an arrest warrant for murder, naming him as their key suspect in the alleged fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Daniel Pettersson. Mr Pettersson was allegedly stabbed in the chest multiple times during an altercation at a home in Michael Street about 3.45pm last Thursday. Mr Smith, who has a distinctive facial tattoo, had been in contact with Newcastle criminal solicitor Mark Ramsland over the last few days and, after receiving advice, went to his office on Wednesday afternoon before he and Mr Ramsland went to Newcastle police station, where Mr Smith handed himself in and was arrested. He was assisting investigators with their inquiries at the time of publication and was expected to be charged with murder later on Wednesday. Mr Smith is expected to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Senior police said on Friday detectives believed there was a "very strong possibility" that associates of Mr Smith were harbouring the wanted man and issued a warning that withholding information from investigators could lead to those people being charged. Detective Acting Superintendent Darren Beeche said on Friday that "a large scale search" for Mr Smith was taking place, with extensive resources and help from specialist units and neighbouring police districts. He said police believed the stabbing was domestic-related. "We'd like to remind persons that if they withhold information that could assist investigators, they could face arrest and prosecution themselves," he said. "I would also like to say to Mr Smith: Please attend your nearest police station. It is only a matter of time before police locate you." On Wednesday, after some six days spent laying low and on the run as police closed in, Smith took the advice of Mr Ramsland, a prominent defence lawyer, and handed himself in. Mr Smith and Mr Pettersson are believed to have known each other - the Newcastle Herald understands Mr Pettersson was the ex-partner of Mr Smith's current girlfriend. The stabbing took place after the 34-year-old turned up at Mr Smith's house about 3.45pm on Thursday. Mr Pettersson, also believed to have been from the Newcastle area, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries. Newcastle City Police District investigators formed Strike Force Mantillus, with the help of State Crime Command Homicide Squad detectives, to conduct the murder inquiry.

