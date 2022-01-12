coronavirus,

The NSW government has unveiled its system for rapid antigen test reporting today, following the lead of Australia's other jurisdictions which already have mandatory RAT reporting in place. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the system went live at 9am on Wednesday and those who returned a positive RAT must report it via Service NSW. This included those who have returned positive results since January 1, 2022. Users can go to the Service NSW app, Service NSW website or call Service NSW to report their positive test result. READ MORE: How to register a positive COVID-19 test in NSW It takes a little finding on the app - users click on COVID-19 resources (found under 'Services' on the main page) and then scroll down to 'Register a positive test result' which takes them to the Service NSW website where they sign in and log their result. Those who fail to report a positive result can be fined $1000, and that penalty will be in force from January 19. Mr Perrottet said those who were registering a positive test would also be asked about any existing health conditions or if they were pregnant to ensure that people could be connected with the care they needed. "NSW Health can provide the support. We want to identify any issues in relation to positive cases as quickly as possible," he said. Digital Minister Victor Dominello said 2903 people had already registered their RAT test since it went live at 9am. "Because you are going through the app, all the key details are pre-populated, which is a good thing, but in addition you can also put your dependents in, in the same way that you are when checking in." He said those without the app could go to the website or call Service NSW. Travellers to the state who don't have the app can register their result as a guest on the website - rather than having to create a Service NSW account. NSW Health has repeatedly warned in the past weeks that the daily case numbers, which have surpassed several records in recent weeks, were not giving a full picture of the virus' circulation in the community without RATs being tracked. All other states and territories aside from the ACT and Western Australia have beaten NSW to providing a way for residents to register their results from RATs. WA only lifted a ban on the tests on Monday. READ MORE: Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said around 90 per cent of cases being recorded across NSW were Omicron. However, of the cases in ICU in early December 90 per cent were Delta and 10 per cent were Omicron. But she said this had since changed and in the week of December 29 to January 4 there had been a shift with 33 per cent of cases now Delta and 67 per cent Omicron.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/04752e07-8bf5-4a22-b14e-d170af024818.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg