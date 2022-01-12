Accused groomed teen girls: police

news, court-and-crime,

A MAN accused of grooming two teenage girls in the small community of Glen Oak, near Clarence Town, has been refused bail in Raymond Terrace Local Court. The man, 51, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity, possession of child abuse material, three counts of possession of a prohibited drug, possession of a prohibited weapon and six counts of not having approved firearm storage. He did not enter any pleas, but applied for bail and it was refused. The matter was adjourned until next week. Detectives from Newcastle City and Port Stephens-Hunter say they launched an investigation after reports a man was allegedly grooming two girls, aged 15 and 16. Following extensive inquiries, detectives stopped a vehicle on Clarence Town Road, Glen Oak about 12.40pm on Tuesday and arrested the 51-year-old man. A short time later, police searched his nearby home and allegedly seized electronic items, drugs, firearms and ammunition. The items will undergo forensic examination.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/0c11061d-8d2f-4e6e-ab91-4d4e42606e90.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg