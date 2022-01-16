news, national,

Walking out onto Yankee Stadium. Battles against the Boston Red Sox. And a whirlwind debut that still remains quite the blur. It was all part of a rookie season in one of the world's most famed sporting competitions for Newcastle pitcher Alex Wells. Something the 24-year-old can't wait to do all over again when he returns for another Major League Baseball campaign with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. "I think it was a pretty successful year," Wells told the Newcastle Herald. "It's not every day you get to make your Major League debut. It's definitely one goal in life I've had for a while and I got to tick it off. "Now it just makes me more hungry to get back there this year, stay there and be competitive." Left-armer Wells describes a rollercoaster ride in 2021, but the downs just made the ups even more worthwhile in the end. "I pitched in 11 games and had eight starts, but I also got optioned [dropped] four times so I was back and forth a lot," he said. "It was a bit up and down between trips to AAA and the big leagues, but it's all part of the experience and something you take in. "I didn't like getting sent back down and the first time I was pretty upset and gutted because I didn't think I'd go back up. "But they were pretty adamant I'd be back up at some stage, I just had to keep pitching well in AAA, and soon enough I was called up again and it made it all worthwhile." June 26 will be a date forever etched in Wells' memory, making his way to the mound for the first time in a MLB uniform. Having been rushed onto a flight, soon enough Wells was in the middle of Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, with ball in hand and the Toronto Blue Jays as opponents. "It was a long 24 hours and I didn't sleep that much, basically not until the following day when all the adrenaline had worn off," Wells said. "I don't really remember going out to the mound, I was pretty nervous. A couple of the guys told me I sprinted out there but I couldn't tell you. Once I finished the warm-up and got through the first pitch and got the first guy out, I thought 'it's just another game here'. "You might think that but it's not, it's your big league debut and there's a lot of emotion. There's a lot going through your mind and you try not to think about it. "All the long hours, me sitting in the back seat and Mum driving to Sydney, all of that kind of stuff, has paid off. "It was a bit of a relief to be honest, but it was also a good moment to soak in." Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park were undoubtedly two of the highlights for Wells, who grew up playing in the Newcastle competition at Belmont's Miller Field. "I don't think Miller Field and Yankee Stadium are comparable," he said. "Yankee Stadium is pretty hectic. It's like a cult with Yankees fans. Any team that goes there to play, as soon as you walk out to warm up you cop it. You have to try and block it out, but it's pretty hard when they are right on top of you giving it to you. "Boston was probably my favourite, Fenway Park, in terms of away games. The crowd didn't abuse you as much but it was still a great crowd to pitch in front of. They love their baseball." One of the main lessons for Wells - composure in the heat of the moment. "The game speeds up on you really quick when you're out there. The big stadiums, the big crowds. You've got to learn to control yourself and slow the game down," he said. "You're the one with the ball in your hand and you control the speed of the game. That's one of the big things I took from last year. "You've got time to throw a pitch, take a breath or step off the back of the mound." Wells gained much confidence from his performance in the last outing of the season, throwing six innings and conceding just one run. "I take confidence away from that game into the off-season and into next season, it was pretty huge for me to finish on a high note like that and knowing I can compete at the top level," he said. Having spent time at home in Australia over Christmas, Wells intends to travel back to the US for spring training next month. "My first goal is to make the team out of spring training. I'll try and do that and if not I'll go back to AAA and compete and try to get called up as quick as possible," he said. "I want to stay up there for as long as I can."

