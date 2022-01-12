sport, cricket,

Maddison McGuigan was named player of the final after helping Wests Rosellas claim the Newcastle District Cricket Association Women's T20 League title with a dramatic fightback against Waratah-Mayfield at Harker Oval on Wednesday. McGuigan top scored with 19 not out before taking 3-6, including the last two wickets in as many balls during the last over of the 2021-22 decider. Wests made 4-68 and looked out of the contest with Waratah-Mayfield cruising at 1-33, but the visitors lost 9-30 and were eventually dismissed for 63. There were two main collapses in the second innings. The Waratahs went from 2-41 to 5-46 before Wests clinched 5-6 in the closing four overs to finish proceedings. Rosellas wicketkeeper Grace Dignam took the match-winning catch off McGuigan. Waratah-Mayfield fell five runs short of the total with four balls remaining. Emma-Jayne Howe was the best performer for the Waratahs, who have now been runner-up in all three seasons, top scoring with 24 and taking 2-11. McGuigan earlier featured in an unbeaten partnership of 44 runs with Jessica Holmes (17 not out) after Wests found themselves 4-24. Newcastle City won the previous two finals, including the inaugural title in 2019-20.

