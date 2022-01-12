Cricket: Wests Rosellas fight back to defeat Waratah-Mayfield in tense final, claim Newcastle district women's T20 title
Maddison McGuigan was named player of the final after helping Wests Rosellas claim the Newcastle District Cricket Association Women's T20 League title with a dramatic fightback against Waratah-Mayfield at Harker Oval on Wednesday.
McGuigan top scored with 19 not out before taking 3-6, including the last two wickets in as many balls during the last over of the 2021-22 decider.
Wests made 4-68 and looked out of the contest with Waratah-Mayfield cruising at 1-33, but the visitors lost 9-30 and were eventually dismissed for 63.
There were two main collapses in the second innings. The Waratahs went from 2-41 to 5-46 before Wests clinched 5-6 in the closing four overs to finish proceedings.
Rosellas wicketkeeper Grace Dignam took the match-winning catch off McGuigan. Waratah-Mayfield fell five runs short of the total with four balls remaining.
Emma-Jayne Howe was the best performer for the Waratahs, who have now been runner-up in all three seasons, top scoring with 24 and taking 2-11.
McGuigan earlier featured in an unbeaten partnership of 44 runs with Jessica Holmes (17 not out) after Wests found themselves 4-24.
Newcastle City won the previous two finals, including the inaugural title in 2019-20.
