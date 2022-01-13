news, court-and-crime,

Police have charged a man for an alleged stabbing murder at a Newcastle home last week. Kevin Smith, 37, handed himself in at Newcastle police station on Wednesday afternoon following a six-day manhunt after police identified him as the key suspect in the alleged fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Daniel Pettersson. Mr Pettersson was allegedly stabbed in the chest multiple times during an altercation at a home in Michael Street about 3.45pm last Thursday. Mr Smith, who has a distinctive facial tattoo, had been in contact with Newcastle criminal solicitor Mark Ramsland over the past few days and, after receiving advice, went to his office on Wednesday afternoon before he and Mr Ramsland went to Newcastle police station, where Mr Smith handed himself in and was arrested. Police said on Thursday morning Mr Smith had been charged with murder and was expected to face Newcastle Local Court later in the day. Police will allege the two men were involved in a physical altercation before Mr Pettersson was stabbed. Detective Acting Superintendent Darren Beeche said last week that "a large scale search" for Mr Smith was taking place, with extensive resources and help from specialist units and neighbouring police districts. On Wednesday, after some six days spent laying low and on the run as police closed in, Smith took the advice of Mr Ramsland, a prominent defence lawyer, and handed himself in. Mr Smith and Mr Pettersson are believed to have known each other - the Newcastle Herald understands Mr Pettersson was the ex-partner of Mr Smith's current girlfriend. The stabbing took place after the 34-year-old turned up at Mr Smith's house about 3.45pm on Thursday. Mr Pettersson, also believed to have been from the Newcastle area, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries. Newcastle City Police District investigators formed Strike Force Mantillus, with the help of State Crime Command Homicide Squad detectives, to conduct the murder inquiry. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/31cbf28c-6ffe-4b47-862b-7f5574452c1a.jpg/r0_149_416_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg