NSW has recorded its deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic for the fourth time in a week, as 22 people died across the state. It comes as NSW Health released its first lot of daily figures containing rapid antigen test (RAT) results. According to the data released on Thursday morning, NSW has recorded 92,264 new positive tests - 30,877 of those being PCR tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. The health authority noted that the total included the reporting of 61,387 RATs since January 1 - the online registration system went online yesterday. Of those, 50,729 positive RAT results came from the past seven days. READ MORE: NSW Health said the numbers included some cases where the same person received a positive RAT result on multiple days or where an individual had a positive RAT and PCR result within the same reporting period. There were 2383 people in hospital as of Wednesday night - up from 2242 the previous day - including 182 patients in intensive care - an extra seven from 24 hours earlier. Twenty-two people died, meaning NSW for the fourth time in a week set a new record for its most deadly day of the pandemic. In Wednesday's data 21 people lost their lives, while 11 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, 18 on Monday, and 16 on Sunday. Before last weekend, the record was in October during the Delta outbreak.

