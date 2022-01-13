Technical fault puts ABC Newcastle off analogue airwaves

news, local-news,

A technical fault temporarily put ABC Newcastle radio off the analogue airwaves on Thursday morning. The station took to social media to direct listeners to digital radios or online platforms, where the regular-scheduled programming was airing, until the "telecommunications fault" was fixed. "Getting fuzz on your radio? Yeah, we know! Not the best way to start the morning," a post on Facebook said. "A telecommunications fault has occurred. We know about it, the folks that can fix it are working on it and in the meantime, you can still get your Breakfast show, local news and current affairs by listening on the stream." Breakfast presenter Amelia Bernasconi said on air at about 8.30am the problem had been with the transmitter, but it appeared to be fixed. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/a0b94f9b-b15d-4d1b-b2d7-254403b0e81c.jpg/r2_0_618_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg