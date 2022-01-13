coronavirus,

The majority of COVID-19 positive patients are most likely to experience mild symptoms and can recover at home, a national medical body says. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) says 80 per cent of patients, particularly those fully vaccinated, can recover at home without hospitalisation. But it's important to remember COVID-19 symptoms change over time. Some people will have no symptoms and others might worsen over a couple of weeks. The RACGP has produced a guide for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms. A key tip needed to be heeded early on is to keep a daily symptom diary. Should you, or someone in your house develop the following symptoms, it indicates more severe or serious illness: There is specific information on available financial supports, mental health support structures, how care givers can deal with infection and more. Read it all here:

