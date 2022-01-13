Accused Jesmond murderer refused bail as details emerge about alleged animosity

news, court-and-crime,

DANIEL Pettersson went to a house at Jesmond last week anticipating a fight with his former partner's ex after simmering tensions between the pair. But when Mr Pettersson walked into the house in Michael Street about 3.45pm on January 6 he was allegedly confronted by a knife-wielding Kevin George Smith, who lunged at him with the blade. "He's got a knife," Mr Pettersson told a friend who was waiting outside. Witnesses were able to convince Mr Smith to put the knife away and he was walking back into the house when Mr Pettersson ran after him and the pair allegedly began a fight that ended with Mr Pettersson suffering a single stab wound to his right shoulder. He collapsed outside and died at the scene. After a six-day manhunt during which Mr Smith's distinctly tattooed face was splashed online and in print, the 37-year-old on Wednesday turned himself in at Newcastle police station and was charged with murder. Mr Smith, who is represented by solicitor Mark Ramsland, did not apply for bail in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday as details about the alleged animosity between the two men continued to emerge. Mr Smith was charged in June with common assault and intimidation relating to his ex-partner who was also later in a relationship with Mr Pettersson. As part of that alleged attack, also at the house in Michael Street, Mr Smith is accused of saying to his ex partner: "I heard you were with Pettersson this morning" before allegedly striking the woman and standing over her. He then allegedly said: "I'm not going to do anything to ya but f---ing you and that f---ing Pettersson I swear to god I am going to come and shoot the f---ing lot of youse". Mr Smith was arrested and charged a few days later and granted conditional bail. He was still living at the house in Michael Street last week when his ex partner came over to collect some belongings on the afternoon of January 6. A short time later Mr Pettersson also arrived with a friend and the pair allegedly became involved in a fight that ended in Mr Pettersson being stabbed. He collapsed in the driveway and while witnesses were trying to give him first aid and paramedics were being called, Mr Smith allegedly fled east along Michael Street towards pedestrian bridges over the inner city bypass. Mr Smith declined to be interviewed by police after his arrest and not much is known about his time on the run but he had been in contact with Mr Ramsand in the days before his arrest and decided to hand himself in on Wednesday afternoon. He will next appear in court in March. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/ee51b22f-2789-4b11-b069-e76f44ed080f.jpg/r0_43_416_278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg