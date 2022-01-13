news, national,

A large-scale search has begun for a missing police dog last seen in thick bushland outside Brisbane, Queensland. It's understood the dog and its handler were chasing a suspect through Redbank Plains at 3am on Tuesday, when they were separated. Senior Sergeant Steve Lindsey said he was last seen in the vicinity of Greenwood Village Road. The three-year-old German Shepherd is known by the name 'PD Quizz'. "[The handler] became momentarily separated from the dog and the dog has just continued," Senior Sergeant Lindsey said. Police have launched an appeal for information following the dog's disappearance. Helicopters, mounted police and local families have continued the search through the surrounding areas. Anyone who sees a dog matching the description of PD Quizz is asked to contact police immediately. Police advice that the dog should not be approached or touched. "We believe that the police dog isn't dangerous, but we ask members of the public not to approach," Senior Sergeant Lindsey said.

