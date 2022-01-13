Woolworths introduces limits on toilet paper, painkillers

news, national,

Woolworths has reinstated a limit of two packs per customer across toilet paper and analgesic (painkillers) products nationwide both in-store and online. It follows Coles who made similar moves last week. In a statement the company said the move was precautionary following recent food and grocery supply chain constraints and pockets of increased demand across select categories. "The limits will ensure more customers have fair access to toilet paper and analgesics," the company said in its statement. Additionally, in Western Australian Woolworths stores only, a limit of two packs per customer across mince, sausages and chicken products will be introduced due to signs of excessive buying. Woolworths has had purchase limits on rapid antigen kits since it first began selling the products last year, with just one pack allowed per purchase. IN OTHER NEWS: Woolworths director of stores Jeanette Fenske said while they understood it was "an anxious time for our customers across the country" the company would "remain open and operational as an essential service". "We will continue to closely monitor product availability across our stores, with stock continuing to be sent to stores daily. Customers will notice some gaps on shelves but we're doing all that we can to meet demand," she said. "We encourage everyone to be mindful of others in the community and to continue shopping in reasonable quantities." Woolworths is continuing to see supply chain challenges impact stock levels across the country, due to COVID-19 and high rates of absenteeism. "We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and ask them to continue to show kindness to our teams who are doing everything they can to support them during this challenging time."

