Novak Djokovic's fate has yet to be determined but Australian Open organisers are ploughing on and his round 1 opponent has been determined. Tournament organisers delayed the draw minutes before its scheduled 3pm timeslot understanding a decision may be imminent. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking after the National Cabinet meeting, said he would not be addressing the superstar Serbian's visa issues. "I refer to Minister Hawke's most recent statement and that position hasn't changed," he says. "These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister Hawke and I don't propose to make any further comment at this time." Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will make a call on whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after it was initially cancelled on arrival into the country. Djokovic, a nine-time winner of the Australian Grand Slam, is the men's top seed while Australia's Ash Barty is No.1 on the women's side. Djokovic will play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in round 1. READ MORE: Melbourne's escalating COVID outbreak has forced crowds for the Australian Open to be capped at 50 per cent capacity. The Victorian government confirmed the decision on Thursday, with ticket sales for all sessions to be paused at 50 per cent capacity if they haven't already been sold to that level. Organisers added all tickets already purchased remain valid and no ticket will be cancelled with no change to ground pass access. The decision was made after Victoria reported 37,169 new cases of the virus on Thursday and 25 deaths.

