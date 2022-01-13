news, national,

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of inland NSW and Victoria for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Thunderstorms are likely to hit the central west of NSW and will extend into central Victoria throughout the evening. The Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore has warned "storms that do develop have the potential to be severe, bringing damaging winds, large hail and very heavy rainfall". Every where from Broken Hill, NSW down to Horsham and Mildura in Victoria could experience storm activity over the coming days. Another round of thunderstorms is expected to hit later on Friday, with the expectation that these storms could also be quite severe. It follows a week of high and damaging storm activity through parts of the NSW Riverina and Victoria. Meanwhile in the Top End and parts of Queensland, remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany, ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth and Tropical Cyclone Cody continue to produce unstable weather events. Cyclone warnings have been issued for the Northern Territory and the Queensland border.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/a3f187ae-d8ce-4b08-9486-e91558e5f9bb.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg